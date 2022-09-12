Ky. Agriculture Commissioner speaks at chamber of commerce meeting

By Dakota Makres and Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders from across the region and state officials gathered at the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday.

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was a guest speaker at the chamber of commerce meeting. He shared the importance of supporting local farmers and the products they sell.

”So, our number one message is that, if possible, support local. Our Kentucky Proud Program and Appalachia Proud Program do just that,” he said. “We want to remind everyone folks, whether they grew up on a farm or not, that agriculture matters, and it’s also an area where we need more Kentuckians to choose agriculture as a career.”

During the meeting, Quarles said many Kentucky farmers have been impacted by the flood which has affected Kentucky agriculture as a whole. If your farm has been impacted by the flood, you can contact commissioner Quarles’ office.

