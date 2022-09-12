Knott County student looks to spread hope after disaster

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hunter Combs is a junior at Knott County Central High School. He said school has always been his happy place.

“I just know kind of how school has effected me. I know that it has really taught me who I am,” he said.

Combs high school and elementary school were both damaged in the flood. He said he was heartbroken for his school system and teachers, so he put his feelings in writing.

“In the darkness that we were put under the amazing people here are shining. I like to say this is all thanks to our school staff. It’s our school staff working here nonstop. They’re here today,” he said. “They’ve been here for months. They were here the days of the flooding. While they may have been working unpaid that never mattered because knowing that there students were safe was so much more than a paycheck could ever be.”

The article is titled ‘In wake of catastrophic floods, there is still hope.’

“It’s my happy place and I just want to be able to see everybody and let everybody know that there is hope,” Combs said. “I want to be able to continue to help people.”

Combs said he hopes to be a teacher one day and wants to help in any way he can.

