HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s game against the Huskies of NIU has a kickoff time and television network.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field and be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Huskies will host Vanderbilt on September 17. NIU is 2-0 after its first two games.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.