John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.(NY Department of Corrections)
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US takes aim at some Trump offshore safety rule rollbacks
hunter combs
Knott County student looks to spread hope after disaster
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US
Bezos' rocket suffers failure in uncrewed launch.
Bezos' rocket suffers launch failure
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs