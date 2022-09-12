Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear the expansion of Renfro Supply Co. in Williamsburg.

The expansion is supposed to bring 25 jobs and a nearly $8.5 million investment to the area.

Renfro Supply Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesalers, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

“We are building an economy that works for every single Kentuckian,” said Gov. Beshear. “Investments from companies like Renfro Supply, which has been serving the commonwealth for 100 years, is helping us achieve that goal. This is a great day for Southeast Kentucky and the residents of Whitley County. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their continued support and I look forward to many more years of success from them here in the commonwealth.”

The company will be building a 51,000 square foot facility on six acres of land.

