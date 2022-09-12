Flood survivors at Mine Made Adventure Park slowly recovering

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many flood survivors have relocated because the water destroyed their houses.

Some are staying in campers at Mine Made Adventure Park. As they recover, the terrifying memories play over and over.

“We was like well our vehicles are up here. So we noticed the water was coming in fast, so we had to go out in our vehicles and sit, so we sat out there, well by the next morning our house was covered,” flood survivor Jade Fox said.

Some were even trapped in their house as the water and mud rushed through.

“It was bouncing, and then the living room carpet just started getting wet. Every time you’d step on it, it’d start getting squishy,” flood survivor Malinda Brewer said.

Brewer and her husband had to live in a car for two weeks before getting a tent that they set on top of their trampoline.

“That was at the house, it was the kids’ trampoline that was in the yard. I don’t know how it didn’t wash away, but it didn’t. But he braced it up on top because I can’t sleep on the ground,” Brewer said.

Fox and her family had to be rescued out of the mud.

“There was a huge mudslide that was coming off the mountain and there was me and my whole family, my 11 month old. I had him in one of those baby carrier things and he was up to here on his back in mud, and so it was truly terrifying,” Fox said.

Now, at Mine Made Adventure Park, the nature gives them a little bit of peace in stressful times.

“I mean it’s peaceful, it’s quiet, it’s not bad at all, everybody’s really nice here and respectful. We haven’t had any issues at all,” Brewer said.

The goal for Brewer and Fox is restarting their lives while getting temporary housing, but both say they still need supplies.

