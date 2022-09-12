Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October

“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern...
“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.(Kentucky Rising)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall.

“Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11.

Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16.

100% of net proceeds from the concert will benefit the “Kentucky Rising Fund” to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky; including support for the many victims, their families and first responders. Under guidance from the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the “Kentucky Rising Fund” will strategically support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.

Details can be found at KentuckyRising.com.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

