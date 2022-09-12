Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans are looking forward to heading under the sea next summer after the studio released the first teaser clip for the upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs.

The film’s director says it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a glimpse of in the teaser trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville officer-involved shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure law
The mother was found wet, barefoot and 'not communicative to the officers,' said NYPD Chief of...
Mother being questioned in drowning death of 3 children
A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes.
Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes