Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning.

The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is not known.

Police were called out to the recycling center in the 300 block of Thompson Road about 30 minutes later. They found a body there as well.

Police have not released any more details at this time and can’t yet say whether or not foul play is suspected in either of these cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

