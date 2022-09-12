Dane Key and Jordan Wright receive SEC weekly honors

Dane Key UK defeats Florida 26-16 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Dane Key UK defeats Florida 26-16 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday.

Kentucky now has had a weekly award winner in each of the first two weeks of the season, two of which have been freshmen.

Wright, a 6-5, 231-pound outside linebacker, made good in his home state, putting on a defensive clinic in his first action of the season. The Fort Lauderdale native was all over the field, making a massive impact on the game.

Key, a 6-3, 194-pound wide receiver from Lexington, Kentucky, showed his competitiveness, hauling in a leaping grab with a defender hanging all over him for a 55-yard touchdown, the longest play of his young collegiate career. Since freshmen became eligible in 1972, he is the first Wildcat freshman to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first two games.

Key finished with three receptions for 83 yards and a score in his first SEC game.

Kentucky hosts a reunion of sorts this Saturday afternoon as Youngstown State, UK coach Mark Stoops’ alma mater, arrives in Lexington. Game time is noon and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

