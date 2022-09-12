Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Monday the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that happened on Sept. 9, 2022.

Three people were killed Friday morning during the shooting along Depot Street in Johnson County just before noon.

Troopers say less than an hour and a half after shots were fired a suspect was taken into custody in Greentown on State Route 581.

The injured suspect was transported to the hospital,

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

