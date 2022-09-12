Cold front equals better weather ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last of our showers and storms have worked through the region and we are on our way to much nicer conditions as we head through the rest of this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms moved out of the area last night and early this morning as our cold front began to work into the area. It’s going to take a little bit, but much nicer and drier air is on the way in as high pressure takes over tonight. Our cooler air continues to work in as well. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear tonight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

This is setting up for what may be the best work week stretch we have seen in some time. With high pressure in control and dry air above, sunshine remains in abundance as we head through the day on Tuesday. Humidity remains quite low as highs stay below average in the middle 70s. An absolutely gorgeous afternoon! That turns into a rather chilly evening as mostly clear skies once again allow lows to fall back into the lower to middle 50s. We’re going to have to keep a close eye on the potential for patchy fog as well.

Midweek and Beyond

High pressure slowly shifts eastward as we head through the middle and later parts of the week, but the overall ridge stays in place for us. This means that our temperatures will slowly continue to rise as we head through the back half of the work week.

Still plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the area each day, but highs will start to warm from the lower 80s on Wednesday back into the middle 80s by Friday. Things get a touch muggier as well with mostly clear skies overnight and lows falling back into the lower 60s.

Still looking absolutely fantastic, however, as we head into the weekend. Still plenty of sunshine with humidity staying low and temperatures staying quite comfortable. Folks, I think this is a stretch of weather that we have earned and then some!

