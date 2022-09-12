‘Cocktails for Cancer’ benefit raises more than $3,000 for flood relief, cancer research

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We have an update on how much money was raised during the ‘Cocktails for Cancer’ cancer research and flood relief benefit held in Hazard last Thursday.

WYMT’s Courtney Layne Brewer said $3,134 was raised.

That money will be split between the Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association and Appalachia Rises for flood relief efforts.

Original Story:

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, and it holds a special meaning for one WYMT staff member.

Sports Anchor Courtney Layne Brewer was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015.

She had a 3-inch by 4-inch tumor on her thyroid, but after radiation therapy, by 2017, her scans were clear.

Now, Courtney hosted a benefit called Cocktails for Cancer to raise money for cancer research and flood relief.

”I think about like that girl, that is 17 years old, and had her career, what she wanted to be when she grew up taken away, everything changed,” Courtney said. “And I wish I could tell that little girl, not only are you thriving, you are celebrating the thing that kicked you down but made you stronger.”

The money raised at the benefit will be split between the Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association and Appalachia Rises for flood relief efforts.

