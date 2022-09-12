‘Cocktails for Cancer’ to be held for cancer research, flood relief

Cocktails for Cancer
Cocktails for Cancer(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, and it holds a special meaning for one WYMT staff member.

Sports Anchor Courtney Layne Brewer was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015.

She had a 3-inch by 4-inch tumor on her thyroid, but after radiation therapy, by 2017, her scans were clear.

Now, Courtney is hosting a benefit called Cocktails for Cancer to raise money for cancer research and flood relief.

”We’ll have signature cocktails, we’ll have a silent auction with all of these amazing vendors from all over Eastern Kentucky,” said Courtney. “It will just be a night to get together and get a little dressed up. What I’ve been saying is ‘raise money and raise spirits’ because this has been such a difficult time.”

The money raised at the benefit will be split between the Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association and Appalachia Rises for flood relief efforts.

The event kicks off Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at the Art Station in downtown Hazard.

Tickets are $20 each.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Names released in Paintsville officer-involved shooting that killed three
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County, Ky. Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home

Latest News

Travel trailers arrive in eastern Kentucky
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a trooper-involved shooting that left three people dead...
Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting
Chris Rodriguez to be available for UK against Ole Miss