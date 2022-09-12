‘Cocktails for Cancer’ to be held for cancer research, flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, and it holds a special meaning for one WYMT staff member.

Sports Anchor Courtney Layne Brewer was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015.

She had a 3-inch by 4-inch tumor on her thyroid, but after radiation therapy, by 2017, her scans were clear.

Now, Courtney is hosting a benefit called Cocktails for Cancer to raise money for cancer research and flood relief.

”We’ll have signature cocktails, we’ll have a silent auction with all of these amazing vendors from all over Eastern Kentucky,” said Courtney. “It will just be a night to get together and get a little dressed up. What I’ve been saying is ‘raise money and raise spirits’ because this has been such a difficult time.”

The money raised at the benefit will be split between the Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association and Appalachia Rises for flood relief efforts.

The event kicks off Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at the Art Station in downtown Hazard.

Tickets are $20 each.

