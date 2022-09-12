Chris Rodriguez to be available for UK against Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK Football fans can look forward to getting a player back soon.

On Monday, Kentucky Football shared a tweet saying Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available again on October 1.

The Wildcats will be taking on Ole Miss in that game.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available to play at Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Excited to be getting @CROD_JR back. Go Cats. pic.twitter.com/Pbzsj0H7jK — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 12, 2022

