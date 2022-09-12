Chris Rodriguez to be available for UK against Ole Miss

(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK Football fans can look forward to getting a player back soon.

On Monday, Kentucky Football shared a tweet saying Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available again on October 1.

The Wildcats will be taking on Ole Miss in that game.

