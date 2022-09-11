UK Women’s Basketball team gives away shoes, books in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Women’s Basketball team went to Letcher and Perry Counties on Sunday to give away books and shoes.

They started at Letcher County Central High School where they gave away shoes, and then stopped at Perry County Park to give away books.

Freshman and Eastern Kentucky native Cassidy Rowe says coming back to the community she grew up in means everything.

”I mean it’s been amazing to get to come here with my team. Especially back to my roots, you know, Eastern Kentucky. This is why I wanted to come to Kentucky, to give back to my community,” she said.

Rowe graduated from Shelby Valley High School in Pike County last year.

