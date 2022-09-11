Showers and storms possible to close out the weekend, drier air returns for the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and some of those could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. However, we are tracking some cooler, drier air for the upcoming week.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy at times. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

A few showers are possible on Monday, especially early. However, sunshine returns by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be below average! We only top out in the lower-70s.

The weather looks cool and calm into Monday night. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-50s.

Stretch of Dry Weather

Some drier air is set to return to the region for much of the work week ahead. This means lower humidity, lower rain chances and below-average temperatures.

We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s. Lows remain in the mid-50s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer. Highs reach the low-to-mid-80s. Lows fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Beautiful weather looks to continue into Friday and the weekend.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Friday. It will be warm. Highs top out in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s.

We remain dry on Saturday and mostly sunny. Again, highs stay in the mid-80s. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

