Military and first responders gather for 9/11 Patriot Day Tribute in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Military and first responders from across the region gathered for the 9/11 Patriot Day Tribute at the Laurel County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

“The first responders came out and pulled together like they always do and this is why I do it,” said event co-coordinator Michael Peters. “Its a unity. We’re brothers and sisters. I don’t want them to forget, ever.”

Through the festivities, attendees were able to hear the personal stories of those who experienced 9/11 firsthand; Like that of New York native George Colella.

“I felt the ground shake and then I heard the explosion,” said Colella. “When I looked out the window, I saw paper flakes, looked like paper flakes, but that was the aluminum of the building.”

Colella was working as an electrician on the seventh floor of the World Trade Center when it was attacked. Colella said nothing compares to how everyone came together on 9/12.

“Everybody was carrying flags, everybody got along, no matter whether you were democrat or republican, whatever you are,” said Colella.

This is a feeling Peters and his wife Cynthia wanted to emulate for the event.

“When 9/11 happened, it was the worst day in American history, the biggest tragedy that ever happened,” said Michael. “But 9/12 was the greatest day for America because everybody came together.”

Peters said he hopes honoring those who pay the ultimate sacrifice will be his legacy.

“That’s all I care about,” said Peters. “We want to honor those that we lost and praise the ones that’s still here.”

