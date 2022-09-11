Mark Stoops becomes all-time winningest UK coach with 26-16 win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - For the second week in a row, the Wildcats have made history.

No. 20 Kentucky held No. 12 Florida scoreless in the second half to beat the Gators 26-16, making Mark Stoops the all-time winningest head coach in UK history with 61 wins.

With the win, the Wildcats have won back-to-back games against Florida for the first time since 1976-77.

Kentucky reached the end zone first on an incredible 55-yard pass from Will Levis to Dane Key.

The victory didn’t come without some challenges, the Gators scored in the second quarter off a high snap on a punt formation leading to a safety, giving Florida a 16-7 lead with just over four minutes left to play in the first half.

On Kentucky’s ensuing offensive drive, Will Levis capitalized a Jordan Wright interception with a one-yard score, sending the game into half with a 16-13 Gators lead.

After a field goal, the Wildcat defense ruled the show late, with Keidron Smith intercepting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and taking it to the house for a 65-yard score.

Matt Ruffolo sealed the deal with a 26-yard field goal with 1:24 to play.

The Wildcats will host Youngstown State on Saturday.

