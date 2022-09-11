Mark Stoops becomes all-time winningest UK coach with 26-16 win over Florida

Will Levis during the Florida game.
Will Levis during the Florida game.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - For the second week in a row, the Wildcats have made history.

No. 20 Kentucky held No. 12 Florida scoreless in the second half to beat the Gators 26-16, making Mark Stoops the all-time winningest head coach in UK history with 61 wins.

With the win, the Wildcats have won back-to-back games against Florida for the first time since 1976-77.

Kentucky reached the end zone first on an incredible 55-yard pass from Will Levis to Dane Key.

The victory didn’t come without some challenges, the Gators scored in the second quarter off a high snap on a punt formation leading to a safety, giving Florida a 16-7 lead with just over four minutes left to play in the first half.

On Kentucky’s ensuing offensive drive, Will Levis capitalized a Jordan Wright interception with a one-yard score, sending the game into half with a 16-13 Gators lead.

After a field goal, the Wildcat defense ruled the show late, with Keidron Smith intercepting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and taking it to the house for a 65-yard score.

Matt Ruffolo sealed the deal with a 26-yard field goal with 1:24 to play.

The Wildcats will host Youngstown State on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Derek VanWormer
Golden Alert issued for missing man
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington

Latest News

Brandon Slone scores the game-winning touchdown at Bowling Green.
EKU wins 7OT thriller at Bowling Green
WYMT Game of the Week
Perry Central fends off Breathitt County comeback for 28-26 win in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
KHSAA football
Scores from around the bluegrass after week four of high school football
Harlan County upset Knox Central in Barbourville Thursday night.
Harlan County hands Knox Central its first loss, 45-18