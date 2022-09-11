Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department, Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday.

The tribute and memorial were held at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters.

”Every year on Sept. 11, we come together to grieve for those that were lost,” Beshear said. “To remember the heroism of our first responders.”

Thousands of innocnet people were killed, including hundreds of first responders.

The Groft family comes to the 9/11 tribute every year.

They said it’s their way of helping their grandson Lincoln remember his dad, Timothy Groft. Groft was a 15-year veteran of the Louisville Fire Department who died of cancer five years ago.

“I want to be a hero like my dad,” aspiring hero Lincoln Groft said.

Timothy spent most of his career serving Louisville’s west end. He was honored with a sticker on the department’s trucks.

Those at the tribute said they want to thank the department for their continued work.

”When they are fighting fires and things that they see, it is unimaginable to me the things that they go through,” Lincoln’s grandfather Chris Groft said.

”Whether it’s responding to the worst tornado event in history or the worst flooding event, they are always there,” Beshear said.

9/11 is considered one of the most deadly events in U.S. history. LFD Major Bobby Cooper said it was also a historic day of rescues, with an estimated 20,000 people saved.

”As we look at our recruits over here, some of them were just babies when that took place,” Fischer said. “So them learning this week about the history of 9/11 and it’s importance is extraordinarily important.”

