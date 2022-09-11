Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary

First responders and Louisville officials gathered on Sunday to remember one of the deadliest...
First responders and Louisville officials gathered on Sunday to remember one of the deadliest days in U.S. History(WAVE 3)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department, Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday.

The tribute and memorial were held at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters.

”Every year on Sept. 11, we come together to grieve for those that were lost,” Beshear said. “To remember the heroism of our first responders.”

Thousands of innocnet people were killed, including hundreds of first responders.

The Groft family comes to the 9/11 tribute every year.

They said it’s their way of helping their grandson Lincoln remember his dad, Timothy Groft. Groft was a 15-year veteran of the Louisville Fire Department who died of cancer five years ago.

“I want to be a hero like my dad,” aspiring hero Lincoln Groft said.

Timothy spent most of his career serving Louisville’s west end. He was honored with a sticker on the department’s trucks.

Those at the tribute said they want to thank the department for their continued work.

”When they are fighting fires and things that they see, it is unimaginable to me the things that they go through,” Lincoln’s grandfather Chris Groft said.

”Whether it’s responding to the worst tornado event in history or the worst flooding event, they are always there,” Beshear said.

9/11 is considered one of the most deadly events in U.S. history. LFD Major Bobby Cooper said it was also a historic day of rescues, with an estimated 20,000 people saved.

”As we look at our recruits over here, some of them were just babies when that took place,” Fischer said. “So them learning this week about the history of 9/11 and it’s importance is extraordinarily important.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
Louisa Septemberfest
‘Septemberfest’ kicks off in Louisa, Noah Thompson performs

Latest News

UK WBB player signing autograph
UK Women’s Basketball team gives away shoes, books in EKY
Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
Fisty church members signing
Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together
Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray.
KSP: 19-year-old arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Murray State students