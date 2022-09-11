KSP arrests man wanted for ‘large amount’ of thefts in Carter County

Eric Justice
Eric Justice(KSP)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers arrested a man wanted for numerous investigations in Carter County.

On September 7, officials said an off-duty Trooper seen Eric Justice enter a home on Midland Trail in Grayson.

During a search, Troopers reportedly found Justice hiding under a bed.

Police said numerous attempts to get Justice to come out failed, so they used a taser and arrested him.

Justice is facing numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Officials also said Justice is a suspect in a ‘large amount’ of thefts in the Grayson area.

He was taken to the Carter County Jail.

