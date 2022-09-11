KSP: 19-year-old arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Murray State students

Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray.
Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray.(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they said he threw a Molotov cocktail at Murray State University students.

A KSP release said around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man went up to a group of girls that were gathered near a housing complex on campus.

Witnesses said they watched the man “produce a Molotov cocktail style explosive” and throw it at the students. The man suffered burns on his hands before he fled the scene in a car. None of the girls were injured.

After several interviews, KSP arrested and charged Jack Epperson with two counts of attempted assaults and one count of possession of a destructive device.

Epperson was treated for his injuries at the hospital before he was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

