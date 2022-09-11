Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a monumental win over the Florida Gators in Gainesville, the Wildcats rose ten spots in the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Miami
- BYU
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Texas
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Pitt
