Governor Justice calls for Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.

Justice says the special session will be held at 1:30 p.m. while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled September Interim Committee meetings.

