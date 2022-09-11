Governor Justice calls for Special Session

The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.

Justice says the special session will be held at 1:30 p.m. while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled September Interim Committee meetings.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky rises to Top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, right, watches his players dance in celebration after defeating...
AP Poll: Cats up to No. 9 after historic game

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
One more gloomy day before sunshine takes over
Stair climb at Kroger Field for those who lost their lives on 9/11.
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
Paul Kenneth Sloan was working in the World Trade Center during the terrorist attack on...
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
Coach Mark Stoops Post-Florida
Military and first responders gather for 9/11 Patriot Day Tribute in Laurel County