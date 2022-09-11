Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together

Fisty church members signing
Fisty church members signing(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three feet of mud covered Fisty Corner Church after the flood, leaving leadership with a long road to recovery.

Sunday, the church held their first service since the flood, calling it a “survival and revival.”

“We’ve had a great loss, this community right here especially. If not for the people sticking together, we’d have nobody,” pastor Arthur Holland said.

The church building was damaged in the flood and is still getting repaired, so another local church donated a tent for them to gather under temporarily.

Even without their building, community along with signs from above helped members through difficult times.

“We’re going to keep moving forward until we get it open,” Holland said.

With the church standing on a river bank, Holland is worried that mudslides could cause the building to collapse, but they still hope to reopen it in the next month.

