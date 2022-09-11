EKU wins 7OT thriller at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. – EKU football made all sorts of history on Saturday Night at Doyt Perry Stadium.

The Colonels outlasted Bowling Green in seven overtimes, 59-57, to tie the mark for the second-longest overtime contest in Division I football history. EKU also earned its first victory over an FBS opponent since 2014.

Needing scores to avoid a loss in the first and third overtime sessions, the Colonels got a rushing touchdown from Kyeandre Magloire and a reception from Jayden Higgins to keep EKU’s hopes alive. Bowling Green answered EKU scores in the second, fourth, and sixth overtime periods.

In the seventh overtime, the Colonels forced an incompletion on defense before Parker McKinney swung a pass to Braedon Sloan, who dove past the pylon to set off the celebration for EKU.

McKinney finished the game 33-of-47 through the air for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He became EKU’s career completions leader with a strike to Jaden Smith in the second quarter, passing TJ Pryor’s record of 540.

Smith led all receivers with seven catches for 102 yards, while Dakota Allen added 67 yards on six receptions.

Sloan led the ground attack with nine carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. McKinney notched 36 yards on the ground and Magloire added 26 and a score.

Chase Lasater recorded a team-high 11 tackles on the night, while Matthew Jackson tallied 10 stops.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, EKU came to life in the second stanza. The Colonel defense held in the red zone to force a missed field goal and the offense responded with an 80-yard drive that ended when Jayden Higgins made a one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone to make the score 10-7.

The Falcons struck back to push the lead to 17-7, but a 24-yard field goal from Patrick Nations with 2:12 to go in the quarter pulled EKU back within one score.

On BGSU’s ensuing possession, an errant snap bounced into the end zone and Jadyn Bost chased it down to tie the game at 17-17 with 1:41 left in the half. After EKU’s defense forced a three-and-out, the offense took advantage of a poor punt and marched 44 yards. Braedon Sloan’s 15-yard run with 13 seconds left in the half gave the Colonels their first lead of the day, 24-17.

EKU extended its advantage to 31-17 on its first drive of the second half when Parker McKinney found Cornelius McCoy for a two-yard touchdown pass.

However, Bowling Green rallied with 21 consecutive points to go ahead 38-31 with 3:39 to play.

Need a touchdown to extend the game, EKU embarked on a 14-play, 75-yard drive. McKinney completed six passes as the Colonels drove inside the BGSU red zone, where a pass interference penalty put the ball at the Falcons’ two-yard line. With three seconds left on the clock, McKinney hit Higgins in the back of the end zone as time expired. Patrick Nations added the extra point to tie the game and send the contest to overtime.

EKU hosts Charleston Southern in the home opener next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Roy Kidd Stadium.

