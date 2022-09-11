Crews recover vehicle over embankment

Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment.

Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57.

A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle down a near vertical, 300 foot descent. The rescue required a multi-agency response with various equipment and several personnel to transport tools.

The victim was moved to the roadway via a rope rescue system for medical treatment.

The victim was transported from the scene to Saint Joe London for treatment.

Multiple agencies helped to extricate the victim and the vehicle over a 300 foot embankment.
Operating on scene were Mount Vernon FD, Brodhead FD, Livingston FD, Laurel County Rescue Squad, Brindle Ridge FD, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon PD, Kentucky State Police Post 11, Constables from districts 2 and 5, and Thoroughtruck Truck Repair and Towing.

