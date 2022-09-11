Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery will headline the 2022 event taking place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water.(Press Release)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star John Michael Montgomery was injured after his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement. The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was traveling on I-75 South near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, the report stated. The right lane was closed for several hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

#UPDATE The RV is now upright. All lanes are expected to be open by 5 p.m., officials said. . . . Heads up! This...

Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 9, 2022

The star suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well, he said. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, according to Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
Louisa Septemberfest
‘Septemberfest’ kicks off in Louisa, Noah Thompson performs

Latest News

UK WBB player signing autograph
UK Women’s Basketball team gives away shoes, books in EKY
Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
Fisty church members signing
Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together
First responders and Louisville officials gathered on Sunday to remember one of the deadliest...
Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary
Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray.
KSP: 19-year-old arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Murray State students