Susan G. Komen hosts More Than Pink Walk in Louisville

Dozens were able to gather in person for the first time in years to participate in the walk.
Dozens were able to gather in person for the first time in years to participate in the walk.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning to participate in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk to celebrate and honor those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

The walk took place 9 a.m. at Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park on129 River Road. Supporters, survivors, and current patients were able to participate in the walk in person for the first time in over two years.

Kathy Semmes is a breast cancer survivor. She’s been volunteering for events like these for years.

“I’m here to support Susan G. Komen Foundation,” she said. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer 17 years ago, and they were beneficial to me. They provided services that I didn’t even ask for. I really believe in their mission and I’m here to support them. It’s good to have this to continue to build awareness.

Proceeds from the walk will be donated in hopes to advance Komen’s mission, research, and provide support to people facing breast cancer.

“I hope people will see what we’re doing here today and will continue to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation,” Semmes said.

