Soggy weekend at times, feeling like Fall next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers are likely across the mountains this weekend, but we are tracking some cooler, drier air by next week!

Tonight through Sunday night

Isolated showers are possible tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all night, but you may need the rain gear at times if you have any outdoor plans. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s. Patchy fog may be an issue in spots, especially late tonight.

Sunday is looking soggy. Showers and storms are likely at times, and some of those could be heavy. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Scattered showers and storms stick around into Sunday night. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Again, we will watch out for some patchy fog. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-60s.

Feeling Like Fall

A few showers are possible on Monday, especially early. However, we will begin to dry out and clear out by Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be below average! We top out in the mid-70s, and overnight lows fall into the mid-50s.

Beautiful weather looks to return to the mountains by midweek. We look to stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Tuesday. High temperatures reach the mid-70s. Lows fall into the upper-50s.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday! A very comfortable day is on tap with temperatures topping out in the upper-70s and overnight lows falling into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Dry weather looks to continue into the end of the work week.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be warmer on both days. We look to top out in the mid-and-lower-80s. Overnight lows look to fall into the mid-and-lower-60s.

