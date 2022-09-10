‘Septemberfest’ kicks off in Louisa, Noah Thompson performs

By Chandler Wilcox and Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Celebrating 200 years as a town, Louisa kicked off ‘Septemberfest’ with a performance from Noah Thompson.

Thousands gathered Friday evening to celebrate the town and listen to local music.

Headlining the slate of local musicians was American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.

“No matter what I’m always running back here to see my family, my little boy and everything, so to be home and play in front of all these people, my family... it’s really awesome,” said Thompson.

Victoria Pinex was the winner of the Miss Septemberfest 2022.

“For the longest time nobody really knew where exactly Louisa was but now they’re like ‘oh, where Noah Thompson’s from!’ and they automatically know,” she said.

The festival continues through Saturday night.

