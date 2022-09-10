Scores from around the bluegrass after week four of high school football

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the mountains and around Kentucky after week four of the high school football season.

Belfry 24, Central 21

Bell County 40, Lincoln County 30

Clay County 47, Pike Central 0

Corbin 24, Pulaski County 21

Estill County 21, Dayton 8

Fairview 36, Morgan County 8

Hazard 52, Letcher Central 50

Hurley (VA) 42, Phelps 12

LaRue County 44, Rockcastle County 20

Lawrence County 50, Russell 10

Leslie County 20, Floyd Central 14

Madison Central 56, South Laurel 6

Magoffin County 65, Bellevue 20

Martin County 41, Knott Central 0

Middlesboro 57, Lynn Camp 0

North Laurel 27, Shelby Valley 12

Perry Central 28, Breathitt County 26

Pineville 44, McCreary Central 6

Prestonsburg 42, Powell County 28

Shawnee 50, Jackson County 0

Somerset 35, Paintsville 34 (OT)

