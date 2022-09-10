Scores from around the bluegrass after week four of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the mountains and around Kentucky after week four of the high school football season.
Belfry 24, Central 21
Bell County 40, Lincoln County 30
Clay County 47, Pike Central 0
Corbin 24, Pulaski County 21
Estill County 21, Dayton 8
Fairview 36, Morgan County 8
Hazard 52, Letcher Central 50
Hurley (VA) 42, Phelps 12
LaRue County 44, Rockcastle County 20
Lawrence County 50, Russell 10
Leslie County 20, Floyd Central 14
Madison Central 56, South Laurel 6
Magoffin County 65, Bellevue 20
Martin County 41, Knott Central 0
Middlesboro 57, Lynn Camp 0
North Laurel 27, Shelby Valley 12
Perry Central 28, Breathitt County 26
Pineville 44, McCreary Central 6
Prestonsburg 42, Powell County 28
Shawnee 50, Jackson County 0
Somerset 35, Paintsville 34 (OT)
