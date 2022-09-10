Pilot for a day | 7-year-old gets unmatched access to Smoky Mountain Air Show planes

Elliot Crabtree, 7, was given access to planes at the Smoky Mountain Air Show as part of Make-A-Wish.
Elliot Crabtree, 7, was given access to planes at the Smoky Mountain Air Show as part of Make-A-Wish.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a lifetime chance, and one East Tennessee seven-year-old boy got unmatched access to planes on display.

At McGhee Tyson Airport on the airbase side of the sprawling stretch of land, the Smoky Mountain Air Show returned to East Tennessee.

Friday planes like the Navy’s Blue Angels practiced while active duty service members, their families, and ROTC members were able to watch.

A member of the crowd was Elliot Crabtree, 7.

Crabtree was diagnosed with arthrogryposis at birth, which affects the contraction of joints and often causes muscle weakness throughout the body.

The young boy was honored with being a Pilot for a day through Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 134th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard gave Crabtree a tour of the KC-135.

“Duh, yea,” Crabtree said when asked if he liked every airplane at the airshow.

He said he liked heights, so he fell in love with airplanes.

His mother said he can walk with assistance now and lives a full life like any other kid, adding today probably felt like a typical day for him.

Elliot Crabtree turns eight years old next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

