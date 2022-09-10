Locals in Bulan struggling without gas since flood, hoping to rebuild pipelines

BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pipelines running across the region were busted in the flood, leaving many Eastern Kentuckians without water or gas.

Over a month later, locals in Bulan are still without heat in their homes.

“We’ve got an issue, we’ve been there with no cooking resources, no hot water, no drying,” Sharon Stidham, a flood victim in Bulan, said.

Stidham and her neighbors were connected to Clean Gas in Knott County before the flood. Now that the pipelines are broken, Clean Gas is calling it a liability for them to rebuild there.

“If we were to go in there and replace these service lines, then it is our obligation to keep them up forever and through any other floods, plus we are legally liable for any kind of injuries that occur as a result of the service line,” Bill Weinberg, president of Clean Gas, said.

The decision to not rebuild has frustrated Stidham and her neighbors.

“I think 13 in total that they’re not trying to fix back,” she said.

Community members in Bulan and Clean Gas representatives have reached out to Hazard City Hall in hopes that they can connect there.

