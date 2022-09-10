“Girls can, too” event promotes girls in manufacturing careers at BCTC

BCTC offers a range of courses and on September 10, 2022, the Georgetown campus wanted to...
BCTC offers a range of courses and on September 10, 2022, the Georgetown campus wanted to inspire the younger generation of girls to explore the idea of working in manufacturing. The school invited middle and high schoolers all across Kentucky to visit their campus, get some hands-on experience, and ask questions from people in the field.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
From manufacturing to electrical technology to robotics and more BCTC even has a significant amount f female faculty members that can give these women role models to look up to. One of those mentors and faculty members is Sara Palmer. She once was like girls here today, learning about manufacturing jobs, and after taking classes at BCTC and gaining real-world experience she now wants to give back.

“This is a field that is filled with lots of openings right now and it not only has openings for jobs, but also careers. So these careers that you can get with the degrees from these fields end up being lifelong careers, well paying, and there is a hige need for this job field right now. So we really want to open up the opportunity to females too because traditionally, this is a male-dominated field, but there is no reason females can’t participate too,” said Palmer.

With the hands-on experience, the girls can take away that doing these activities and learning these skills can be for everyone to be able to achieve and even girls can take part in it. If you would like more information on these programs you can go to the BCTC website.

