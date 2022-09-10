Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest

Moonbow Eggfest food
Moonbow Eggfest food(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 10, 2022
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills.

Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission executive director Maggy Monhollen says the food opens people’s eyes to new tastes.

“We have roots in food, but being a public event, this is something that has really opened people’s eyes to the culinary scene in Corbin,” she said.

Although this is the last Eggfest, the culinary scene in Corbin is still being prioritized. Monhollen says three chefs from the town will participate in the World Food Championships starting next year.

