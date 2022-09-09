WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Breathitt County vs. Perry Central

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a showdown in Hazard on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as the number 7 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten, the Breathitt County Bobcats, head down Highway 15 to take on the Perry Central Commodores.

You can watch all the action beginning at 7:30 p.m. on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 and TVS cable channel 3, check the local listings for the cable channel number in your area.

You can also watch on WYMT.com and in the player above.

