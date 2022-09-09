Temperatures soar before a soggy weekend

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances stay away, for the most part, for one more day, but they will be back before you know it.

Today and Tonight

As usual, parts of the region will start off with fog and temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll see sunshine for a while today before the clouds start to mix in this afternoon. Some spotty rain chances are possible this evening, but I’m not too concerned. If you’re heading out to high school football, maybe put a poncho in your pocket, just in case. Highs will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon, so it will be a little warmer than it was yesterday. It will probably feel like it too, with dewpoints back on the way up.

Clouds continue to increase tonight and rain chances return to the forecast late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s with the cloud cover.

Weekend Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will plague us both weekend days. While I don’t think it’s an all-day washout either day, I do believe you will be dodging rain at times on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will start to fall with Saturday being the cooler of the two days, only topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be a little closer to 80, but I think we still stay in the upper 70s. The rain totals don’t look as stout as they did a couple of days ago, so, at least for now, we’re going to hold off on issuing a First Alert for this weekend. Lows both nights will be in the mid to upper 60s as rain chances continue in scattered form.

Extended Forecast

The rain will follow us into the new work and school week before moving out and giving way to some pretty nice days. Scattered chances linger Monday and Tuesday before it looks like we dry out for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, but as a cold front comes through, that will take the juice out of the air and make it feel much cooler.

Highs return to the upper 70s with sunshine on Wednesday and stay in the low 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
The coroner’s office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat...
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man

Latest News

Showers and storms soon to return for weekend
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice day ahead, rain chances return this weekend
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 7, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 7, 2022
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Spotty storms letting up...for now