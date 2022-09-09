Temperatures soar before a soggy weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances stay away, for the most part, for one more day, but they will be back before you know it.

Today and Tonight

As usual, parts of the region will start off with fog and temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll see sunshine for a while today before the clouds start to mix in this afternoon. Some spotty rain chances are possible this evening, but I’m not too concerned. If you’re heading out to high school football, maybe put a poncho in your pocket, just in case. Highs will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon, so it will be a little warmer than it was yesterday. It will probably feel like it too, with dewpoints back on the way up.

Clouds continue to increase tonight and rain chances return to the forecast late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s with the cloud cover.

Weekend Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will plague us both weekend days. While I don’t think it’s an all-day washout either day, I do believe you will be dodging rain at times on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will start to fall with Saturday being the cooler of the two days, only topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be a little closer to 80, but I think we still stay in the upper 70s. The rain totals don’t look as stout as they did a couple of days ago, so, at least for now, we’re going to hold off on issuing a First Alert for this weekend. Lows both nights will be in the mid to upper 60s as rain chances continue in scattered form.

Extended Forecast

The rain will follow us into the new work and school week before moving out and giving way to some pretty nice days. Scattered chances linger Monday and Tuesday before it looks like we dry out for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, but as a cold front comes through, that will take the juice out of the air and make it feel much cooler.

Highs return to the upper 70s with sunshine on Wednesday and stay in the low 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.