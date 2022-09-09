Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

Benjamin C. Johnson and Destiny G. Burns
Benjamin C. Johnson and Destiny G. Burns(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington.

Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.

KSP says the chase happened Wednesday afternoon when a trooper Johnson and Burns, who had active warrants, in a pickup truck at the Valero Gas Station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.

The trooper tried to stop them when they left the gas station parking lot, but KSP says Johnson didn’t stop and a chase ensued.

We’re told troopers followed the vehicle west on Tates Creek Road for about eight miles. The pursuit then turned onto Whitlock Road for about three miles before the chase was called off due to roadway conditions.

Troopers looked for Johnson and Burns for several hours, but couldn’t find them.

Both are now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to the jail website, Johnson is facing charges of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, failure to appear and resisting arrest. Burns is facing a charge of receiving stolen property/$10,000 or more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
The coroner’s office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat...
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Deputy Coroner: Three people killed in Paintsville shooting
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
Knox County drug arrest
Sheriff: Knox County men arrested on drug trafficking charges
From left; Police Chief Travis Dotson, Angela Hurley, Mayor Troy Rudder and Andrew Hurley.
City of London honors retired police officer who died from COVID earlier this year