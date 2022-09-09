Sisters partnering with Christian Appalachian Project to help flood relief

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Alma Eversole and Merkie Holliday have been working with Christian Appalachia Project giving out supplies in their community to those affected by recent flooding.

They have been set up outside the Knott County Central High School twice a week. Both said they want to help because they are worried people are going to stop and added there are many things they still need.

“We need the towels, the sheets, the blankets it’s getting winter time. Dishes, someone asked for dishes and they need curtains and its just stuff like that now they need. To get ready if they have a place to put that bed,” they said.

They said they are just caring people that want to help their community in need.

