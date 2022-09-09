Sheriff: Knox County men arrested on drug trafficking charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff reported a drug trafficking arrest following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy said he saw a black car on KY 11 with a tail light out.

During the traffic stop, the deputy said he could smell a strong odor of marijuana from the car.

The deputy asked the driver, Ethan Paul King, 28, and the passenger, Justin Arnell Pullums, 26, to get out of the car while he searched inside.

After the search, the deputies said they found meth, heroin and fentanyl along with open alcohol bottles.

Both were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

King and Pullums were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

