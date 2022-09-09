Prostate cancer survivor brings awareness to early detection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is Prostate Awareness Month and local doctors and survivors want to make sure you know that early detection is the key to survival.

Prostate cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer death in America and while it can be serious, doctors said most men diagnosed with the disease won’t die from it.

That was the case for Bob Hardin.

He’s diligent about getting regular exams and physicals.

But in his mid-50s, he and his doctor started talking about his risk for prostate cancer.

They did a prostate-specific antigen test, or PSA, to screen for prostate cancer.

That set a baseline for the amount of PSA in his blood.

Over time though, those levels elevated, and by age 65, Hardin’s PSA was high enough to warrant a biopsy, which revealed he had cancer.

He received a form of radiation therapy called brachytherapy, and now at age 71, he’s cancer free.

He said a simple blood test saved his life.

“Once I knew my PSA was rising, then I just had to convince myself I had to stay on top of that and check it every year and be sure. Unfortunately, it got to the point that something had to be done, but at least we caught it early,” Hardin said.

“We now are able to offer treatments in as few as five days of treatment, which is a huge advancement that’s come with the increased technology that we now have. The historical standard, even as of, you know, 10 years ago, was 38 daily treatments,” explained Radiation Oncologist for Ascension St. Vincent’s East Cancer Center, Dr. Laura Dover.

The American Cancer Society recommends men at high-risk for prostate cancer start getting screened at 40, but most men can start this screening process at 50.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.