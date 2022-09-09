Police focused on safety ahead of Septemberfest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The annual Septemberfest in Louisa kicks off Friday and with the talent-filled lineup, organizers expect a large crowd.

“I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime that we got this,” said Pamala Doty, the entertainment chairman of the festival.

For the county’s bicentennial celebration, artists like Tyler Childers, Ricky Skaggs and American Idol winner Noah Thompson will be taking the stage.

“It’s pretty exciting to have all these people come home be in one place and all of them perform at the same time. This will never happen again,” Doty said.

Organizers expect 20,000 to 30,000 people, so the Louisa Police Department is taking extra safety precautions including bringing in several law enforcement agencies to help patrol.

“Ashland Police Department, and Kentucky State Police are just a couple examples,” said Chief Greg Fugitt. “We’re expecting a couple dozen police officers to be on hand with our agency and other agencies.”

With recent shootings at fairs and festivals and the large crowd expected, Fugitt says they are bringing in more police officers than any other year.

“It does make you heighten your awareness. The Louisville incident, thankfully it didn’t turn into what everybody thought, but it caused a panic so you are concerned about those situations,” Fugitt said.

Officers will patrol on foot and in stationary positions, and first aid stations will be set up across town.

“We’re making it available to have emergency exits if we need to get the people further away from a certain situation, or certain area,” Fugitt said. “We should be able to get them out in a rapid manner.”

Fugitt says he knows the hometown people and who has caused trouble in the past, but with people coming from out of state, it brings a new challenge.

“We don’t know these people. We don’t know what kind of personalities they have, so we’re hoping they just come for good entertainment and not for any other reasons,” he said.

Fugitt is asking everyone to respect the event and leave guns at home.

“No one is allowed to bring any firearms into the festival area. We do respect everybody’s gun rights, but if you’re coming to the festival you don’t need to be bringing firearms,” he said.

He says if someone is found with a gun, it will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Camping out in town through the weekend is not allowed.

Organizers say this year will be different than years past due to the large crowd.

For anyone coming to the festival, you have to bring your own chair, and no one will be allowed to set up their chair beforehand.

“We need to give everyone the opportunity to get here, and we don’t want people just sitting their chairs there and leaving. When you come, be prepared to stay and stay with your chair,” Doty said.

Parking will be limited, and shuttles will be available from lots at the plaza near Walmart.

Noah Thompson takes the stage 7:30 p.m. Friday followed by Ricky Skaggs at 9 p.m.

Tyler Childers takes the main stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

All the concerts are free.

