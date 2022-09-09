Paintsville Independent Schools lift lockdown after ‘situation’ involving sheriff’s department

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Independent Schools Facebook page shared a post Friday afternoon that all school’s in the school system were on lockdown.

The post said the decision was made in precaution based on the sheriff’s recommendation.

At approximately 12:15, officials with the school system said the lockdown was lifted.

“The safety of our students and staff is always of our upmost importance.”

We are working to confirm details of the “situation”.

