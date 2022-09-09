Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday.

“Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.

The Moonshine, Music, and Makers festival, spanning through Saturday night, invites musicians to the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s outdoor stage, while vendors and merchants line the street.

“We have so many talented people in the region,” said Asst, Tourism Director Lauren McCoart. “I’m so glad that we have this to showcase what we have.”

With music and local flavors filling the schedule, organizers say there is a little something for everyone. They believe it is a great chance to unwind- serving as a distraction from the devastation of the recent floods.

”During the flood, I think it’s shown that Appalachia has pulled together,” said McCoart. “We can work together, so we can play together too.”

Some of the local flavors on the street include Pauley Hollow, a Pike County distillery, which produces moonshine in the Belfry area.

“We have to support our own. And we have such local vendors here in the festival, it’s just a great opportunity to showcase what we have here,” said Jessica Martin, Pauley Hollow COO.

The street is open for fun Friday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel

Latest News

Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fills Pikeville’s Main Street- 6 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fills Pikeville’s Main Street- 6 p.m.
harlan co
Harlan County students enjoy environmental camp
As a fan of horses, Queen Elizabeth II made multiple trips to Kentucky. Her final trip to the...
Central Kentuckians recall the Queen’s visits to Kentucky