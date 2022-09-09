Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday.

“Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.

The Moonshine, Music, and Makers festival, spanning through Saturday night, invites musicians to the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s outdoor stage, while vendors and merchants line the street.

“We have so many talented people in the region,” said Asst, Tourism Director Lauren McCoart. “I’m so glad that we have this to showcase what we have.”

With music and local flavors filling the schedule, organizers say there is a little something for everyone. They believe it is a great chance to unwind- serving as a distraction from the devastation of the recent floods.

”During the flood, I think it’s shown that Appalachia has pulled together,” said McCoart. “We can work together, so we can play together too.”

Some of the local flavors on the street include Pauley Hollow, a Pike County distillery, which produces moonshine in the Belfry area.

“We have to support our own. And we have such local vendors here in the festival, it’s just a great opportunity to showcase what we have here,” said Jessica Martin, Pauley Hollow COO.

The street is open for fun Friday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

