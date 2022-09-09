Mobile kitchen/library donated to Eastern Ky. organization

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A van will serve many purposes for people at the Cowan Community Center and CANE Kitchen.

The national company Ashbritt, who the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contracted to clear flood debris from state right of way and waterways donated the van to the community center in partnership with Save the Children.

”We heard about the great work of the Cowan Community Center and CANE Kitchen and the need for a van,” said AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo. “We actually had this van parked at our office, we purchased it near a year ago for a different project, it’s been sitting.”

Now, the van will serve on the streets of Letcher County, delivering hot meals to the community as people recover from historic flooding. The van will also be fitted to hold refrigerators. Those with CANE Kitchen said that is a game changer when dropping off food.

”We felt rushed in conversations, that we couldn’t take the time we needed to hear stories from people,” said Valerie Ison Horn. “Which is just as important as passing out meals because the food was not refrigerated.”

The van will also serve as a library for kids. AshBritt donated 1500 copies of a book titled Hero Helpers. The book talks about mental health challenges kids face after disasters.

”The book has recourses for adults and caregivers to help learn communication tools, to help them support the kids in their lives,” said Castillo.

