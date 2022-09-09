McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel

Latest News

Andrea Collins, Johnny "Pop" Day, and Kevin Harmon take the stage for the second Moonshine,...
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fills Pikeville’s Main Street- 6 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fills Pikeville’s Main Street- 6 p.m.
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia