WATCH LIVE: Lexington police give update after officer shot, suspect killed

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say officers shot and killed a suspect on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning.

The shooting happened during an hours-long standoff that began with the shooting of a Lexington police officer.

Police say the officer was responding to a call at the Extended Stay near the intersection with Redding Road when the shooting happened.

Crews rushed the officer to the hospital. The officer is now stable.

Police started blocking off part of Tates Creek Road around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

A heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the morning while officers tried to make contact with the suspect.

WKYT’s photographer reported hearing officers talking on a loudspeaker near the building overnight.

A press release sent at 5:55 a.m. says at some point, the suspect fired at officers. Officers returned fired and hit the suspect, who later died at the hospital.

A spokesperson says the department will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday. Watch live above.

Police have yet to share the officer’s name or the suspect’s name.

Kentucky State Police is also investigating.

WKYT will continue to provide updates on this active investigation.

