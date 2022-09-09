Lexington Fire Dept. donates retired fire engine to Eastside Technical School

Lexington Fire Dept. donates retired fire engine to Eastside Technical School
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Eastside Technical Center now have a new teaching tool-- a real fire engine.

Future firefighters at the school are learning more hands on thanks to the big donation.

“I think textbooks, to be honest, I think it’s a waste of time, hands on shows you way much more,” student Uzziel Batres said.

That’s why the Lexington Fire Department donated the retired engine. The truck served the community for 36 years and now it will continue to do just that, but in a different way.

“This is a very exciting day and what better use of a 1986 fire truck, right back here, than to become an instructor for our future firefighters,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Seventy-nine students will now use the truck to learn in the fire service pathway program.

“It’s a very rewarding career filled with knowledge, you are always helping people,” student Rachel Nzilamba said.

And thanks to the fire department, that’s something these students can now experience firsthand.

The Lexington Fire Department hopes to recruit these students as future fire fighters.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Deputy Coroner: Three people killed in Paintsville shooting
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
The coroner’s office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat...
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man

Latest News

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Deputy Coroner: Three people killed in Paintsville shooting
A “thank you” note from Windsor Castle was in the mail, handwritten by one of the Queen’s...
Ky. woman receives ‘thank you’ letter from Windsor Castle after sending oil painting to Queen Elizabeth
CAP
Sisters partnering with Christian Appalachian Project to help flood relief
Laurel County woman arrested for having DUI suspended license
knox co arrests
Knox County Arrests