Laurel County woman arrested for having DUI suspended license

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office have arrested a Laurel County woman for driving a car with a DUI suspended license.

Laurel County deputies brought Rachel Doan of London, 41, into custody Friday morning.

The arrest happened in a business parking lot off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 10 miles south of London. around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a complaint of a woman passed out in a car.

When they got to the scene, they located Doan in a vehicle with the engine running.

After an investigation, deputies determined the subject was driving on a DUI suspended license.

Doan was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

